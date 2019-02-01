Christina Aguilera Says She Didn't Try to Punch Pink But Did Attempt to Kiss Her

Christina Aguilera says she never got into an altercation with Pink amid their past feud, but implies the two did almost get physical in a different way.

In a 2012 VH1 Behind the Music special, Pink signaled that she and Aguilera had been feuding since a 2001 disagreement over their group single and video "Lady Marmalade." Over the years, Aguilera and Pink traded barbs in public. In August 2017, Pink tweeted that the two had "made amends." The following October, Pink talked about their beef on Watch What Happens Live, saying that Aguilera once swung on her at a club, adding that it was "hilarious."

On Thursday, Aguilera was asked about the alleged incident during her own appearance on the Bravo talk show.

"Look at her and look at me," she told host Andy Cohen. "I wouldn't swing on her. She's like, she's like, you know, she can beat my ass. Are you kidding me? She could really beat my ass then."

"I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played Spin the Bottle," she continued. "I was excited about a kiss. I was like, oh, kissing, like, all's good, maybe no, you know, whatever. She put her hand up like this [holds her hand over her mouth]. I was like, oh, that's what we're doing? Alright. She don't wanna get 'Dirrty.'"

Pink not commented on Aguilera's remarks.

On her 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Pink said she and Aguilera were now "fine" and had made up on The Voice, where Pink served as an adviser and Aguilera served as a coach.

During her interview on Thursday, Aguilera recalled watching Pink's Behind the Music and her comments about their feud.

" I know she had some, you know, feelings or whatever about how the recording of 'Lady Marmalade' went down and all that, and I know the actual video, she intimidated me, because she was a little heckling me in the audience, a little bit behind the director and I was like, 'Oh, what's going on?' That's what she did back then," Aguilera said. "But she's like, you know, she's a different person now—she's a mom, she's like, she's cool."

