Jane the Virgin's Final Season Is About "Things Coming Full Circle"

The entirety of Jane the Virgin's final season will make you cry, if Jennie Snyder Urman and Gina Rodriguez have their way.

The executive producer and the star of the CW series took the stage at the TV Critics' Association press tour on Thursday to talk about the fifth and final season, and not only did they tear up as they addressed reporters, but they promised there will be more tears.

"How much are you going to cry throughout the entire season?" Rodriguez said in answer to a question about how much the finale will make us cry.

"I cried a lot in the editing room if that's any indication," added Urman. "A writer in our room, Carolina Rivera, once described telenovelas to me as 'a pornography of emotion,' and that crystallized in my mind somehow. It's just like, you juice it to the max and you feel everything and then you ground it after that, but let these characters feel. And so we go through all the feels this season, certainly."