Jennifer Hudson Set to Perform at 2019 Oscars 12 Years After Dreamgirls Win

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Prepare yourselves for one unforgettable performance!
As excitement continues for the 2019 Oscars, The Academy announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Jennifer Hudson will be singing on stage inside the Dolby Theatre.
"Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song 'I'll Fight' on the #Oscars!," The Academy shared on social media. "2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day."
As moviegoers may know, the track is featured in the documentary titled RBG. It's also nominated for Best Original Song alongside songs featured in A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Mary Poppins Returns and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
The announcement immediately got us thinking of Jennifer's past appearances at the Academy Awards.
Spoiler alert: She never disappoints when she scores an invite.
Back in 2007, Jennifer received the award for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her portrayal of Effie White in Dreamgirls. Her acceptance speech would earn praise from critics and viewers alike.
"I just have to take this moment in. I cannot believe this. Look what God can do," she shared while holding her trophy. "If my grandmother was here to see me now. She was my biggest inspiration for everything because she was a singer and she had the passion for it but she never had the chance and that was the thing that pushed me forward to continue."
Jennifer concluded, "I thank you all for helping me keep the faith even when I didn't believe."
And if winning an award wasn't epic enough, Jennifer also got to perform a medley of Dreamgirls songs with Beyoncé and Anika Noni Rose.
Three records from the project were nominated for Best Original Song including "Love You I Do," "Listen" and "Patience."