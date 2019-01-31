Derek and Hannah Jeter Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Unique Name

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are now the parents to not one, but two beautiful girls.

On Thursday, the Players' Tribune made the happy announcement that the baseball player and his wife recently welcomed their second child. "Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2," the sports site, which Derek founded, tweeted.

Story Grey joins older sister Bella Raine Jeter in the Jeter-Davis household. Big sister Bella is only about a year-and-a-half older than her.

The MLB star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared the news of their pregnancy with the world in September, when Hannah stepped out with a growing baby bump. Since then, the couple has kept their family life relatively private and only appeared in public for the occasional night out on the town.