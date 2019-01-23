Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith Strike a Leggy Pose for Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2019 Campaign

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 6:32 AM

Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Stuart Weitzman, Spring 2019 Campaign

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin/Stuart Weitzman

It may be nearly snowing outside, but Kendall Jenner and Willow Smithare already stepping into spring. 

The two stars are among the faces for Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2019 campaign. Joining fellow models Yang Mi and Jean Campbell, the four make up the cast of #SWWomen's first installment in a four-part campaign series.

With a nude palette and backdrop and the ladies sporting dresses and shorts, the focus is on the array of Weitzman shoes, from pumps and open-toed platforms to ankle-strap stilettos and booties. Meanwhile, the models all strike a fierce pose as they gaze into photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin's cameras. 

"Excited to be part of the @stuartweitzman Spring 2019 campaign together with #YangMi, @OfficialWillow and #JeanCampbell," Jenner tweeted. "#StuartWeitzman #SWWomen #ad."

While the reality star has walked catwalks all around the world, the 18-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is also no stranger to the modeling world.

Back in 2015, she was signed to the same modeling agency as Jenner, The Society Management. 

That same year, Jaden Smith's younger sister was revealed as one of the faces of Marc Jacobs' fall-winter 2015 collection.  

Along with her famous brother, Willow was granted a New Fashion Icon Award at the 2016 Fashion Awards. 

All that's left for fashionistas to do is start the countdown to spring. 

