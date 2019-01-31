Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Get Emotional as They Wrap Up Toy Story 4

Get the tissues ready!

Tom Hanks took to Instagram on Wednesday to show a picture of himself recording his final line for Toy Story 4.

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4," he captioned the post. "We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx."

However, he wasn't the only one to say farewell. Tim Allen also took to Twitter that day to reflect on his last day of recording for Buzz Lightyear for the film.

"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional," the space ranger character tweeted. "Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man it's got everything."

In addition, he teased there would be another sneak peek for the movie this Sunday.