Survivor: Edge of Extinction Has Quite the Twist—Meet the Cast!

Survivor is going into some new territory this season.

Edge of Extinction looks and sounds more intense than Survivor has maybe ever been, with a twist that's already stressing us out.

As Jeff Probst explains in a preview below, this season features the twist that when castaways are voted off, they can either choose to take the path all the way out of the game, or they can take a different path. That path leads to a boat, which will take them to an island where they can fight to stay in the game by participating in extra grueling challenges. Just the very description is making us absolutely sure we'd probably just be OK with leaving.

"The question we're exploring is, how far are you willing to go for this game?" Jeff says.