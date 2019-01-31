Watch Michelle Kwan Make Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness' Figure Skating Dreams Come True

Michelle Kwan is helping Jonathan Van Ness on his journey to become a figure skating prodigy.

In a new promotional video, released Thursday, announcing additional dates for Jonathan's 2019 stand-up comedy tour, Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing, the Olympic skater works with the Queer Eye star on his skills. After offering some words of advice to Jonathan, the two then perform a choreographed routine on the ice to Cher's "Song for the Lonely."

"Smack a queen in the face, my dreams are coming true left and right, and I just simply cannot believe," Jonathan captioned the video. "My idol @michellewkwan helped me get my life together for my #RoadtoBejing tour."