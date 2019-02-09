Sexy & Shirtless! Celebrate Michael B. Jordan's Birthday By Looking at His Hottest Photos All Day

Instagram
Happy birthday to us!
Oh wait, it's not our birthday, but it is Michael B. Jordan's birthday and we have a little gift for all of his fans...lots of hot photos of the actor.
As Jordan rings in his 32nd birthday, why not celebrate with a little treat for yourself? While we would definitely attend a birthday bash for the Black Panther star if we were invited, this year we are stuck at home daydreaming about knowing the dreamboat.
The good news is that if you're like us and can't stop loving and fangirling over the former Friday Night Lights star then looking at his sexiest photos today might ease the pain of not actually hanging out with the birthday boy.
It can't hurt, right? Ya, we didn't think so!
The Creed star has had a long history of looking good both on and off screen which is why this post is dedicated to his hotness no matter what the occasion.
Whether he is donning a harness on the red carpet or going shirtless while training for one of his many athletic roles, Jordan always brings the heat and the hotness.
In honor of That Awkward Moment star's big day we've rounded up his steamiest snaps from both social media, movies and red carpets so all you have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy.
Oh, and maybe wish the actor a happy birthday too, because if it wasn't his birthday you probably wouldn't be starring a hunky photos of him...or maybe you would!
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner
Harness Your Hotness
Michael B. Jordan arrived at the 2019 SAG Awards wearing a Louis Vuitton harness and all we can say is, bravo.
Instagram
Style Stud
We've never wanted to bundle up and head to Switzerland more than when we first saw this photo of Jordan all warm and cozy.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Well Suited
Come on, how can you not be attracted to this man in such a sleek suit?
Instagram
Yes, Please
Jordan loves to workout and we fully support that passion.
Instagram
Deserted
The desert just went up few degrees in heat thanks to the Black Panther star's presence.
Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie Buff
When the poster for Creed II was released we suddenly understood people's love of boxing.
Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney
Panther Pride
In February 2018, Jordan attended the Black Panther premiere in South Korea and his suit made him even sexier...if that's possible.
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
Super (Sexy) Villain
We know he's the bad guy, but if loving Jordan is wrong we don't want to be right.
Instagram
That View
Just look at that view! Oh, the ocean's nice too.
Courtesy of Piaget
Dapper Duds
Who knew a maroon suit was so stylish? Clearly, Jordan did.
Instagram
Workout Buddy
The California native is always working on his fitness and we're not complaining.
Twitter
Ab-Tastic
Seriously, how does one get so hunky?
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
Oh, Hello There
We love Jordan's pose here, it's confident and a little cocky, which is a great combo.
Instagram
City Boy
We could stare at this scene all day long.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Golden Moment
Tuxedos are always a good idea.
Instagram
Gun Show
The 32-year-old actor steals the focus in this photo and it's all because of his buff arms.
Instagram
Flexin'
If you've got it, flaunt it.
JosiahW/AKM-GSI
Cheeky Smile
It's official, Jordan's smile makes us go weak in the knees every time we see it.
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Entertainment
Duke It Out
When the actor first appeared in Creed we were instantly grateful for how little clothing boxers wear. You know you agree!
Warner Bros.
The Champ
Even when he's been beaten up in the ring his rock-hard abs are ready to shine.
Marvel/20th Century Fox
Futuristic Hottie
Jordan can be our fantastic hero any day.
Focus Features
College Crush
In That Awkward Moment the star won us over by embodying all of the traits of our college crushes and we need more of him ASAP.
Focus Features
Shirtless Wonder
Oh wait, you didn't ask for another shirtless photo of the studly actor? Too bad!
Bill Records/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Man in Uniform
A guy in a football uniform? Sign us up!
Bill Records/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
High School Hottie
Even as a young actor on Friday Night Lights, Jordan knew how and when to show off his muscles and we are happy he hasn't changed his ways.