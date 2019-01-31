Demi Lovato Gets a New Tattoo of Her Late Dog Buddy

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 8:41 AM

Demi Lovato is paying tribute to her beloved dog Buddy, who passed away about three and a half years ago.

The "Skyscraper" singer, who shared the maltipoo with ex Wilmer Valderrama, announced the heartbreaking news of Buddy's passing with her Twitter followers in July 2015.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to be writing this but Wilmer and I are devastated to inform you that we lost our little angel Buddy last Sunday," Lovato wrote. "He was taken from us way too soon in a tragic accident and though I will never know why this had to happen, I do know that God only puts us through situations that we can handle so with that, together we are staying strong."

"We have incredible people around us and so much love and support which is holding us up in this time of need," she continued. "Buddy was loved by so many people and as small as he was, he made a huge impact in our lives. He truly was human in a way and we were so blessed to have him in our lives."

Lovato took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night to thank famed tattoo artist Doctor Woo for her new ink. The singer also shared a photo of the tattoo, a picture of her late dog with "Buddy was here" written underneath.

"Thank you @_dr_woo_ for the incredible portrait of my late baby angel Buddy," Lovato wrote. "RIP @DemisBuddy I will love you forever and never forget you."

It was just days ago that Lovato marked six months of sobriety with another new tattoo, a rose.

Tattoo artist @winterstone shared a photo on Instagram of Lovato with her new ink on her finger, writing, "You are a gem! Thanks for coming in!"

He also shared a close-up shot of Lovato's finger tattoo on social media, captioning the post, "A ROSE FOR DEMI."

