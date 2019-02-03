Raise Your Glass & Look Back at Amal Clooney's Best Fashion Moments on Her Birthday

From the moment Amal Clooney stepped into the spotlight as George Clooney's girlfriend and now wife, we were in awe of her seemingly effortless style.

Over the years the human rights lawyer has proved that smarts and style can live within the same person and that's why she's become one of our fashion icons and forever will be.

Today marks Clooney's birthday, she's turning 41 years old, and what better way to celebrate her than looking back at her most stylish moments?

The mother of two is a fierce lawyer, philanthropist, married to one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and our personal favorite...a total fashionista.

Whether it's sporting a gorgeous red, sleek dress at a United Nations conference or rocking a matching yellow dress and coat while out in New York City, Clooney can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion choices.