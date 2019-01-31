Ariana Grande "Fixes" Her Misspelled Tattoo—But Did She Make It Worse?

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 7:45 AM

Ariana Grande

Focus in on Ariana Grande's newly edited tattoo—because there's still a bit of a problem. 

On Wednesday, the songstress sparked headlines when it was revealed her Japanese tattoo, intended to read "7 Rings" in tribute to her new hit, didn't exactly translate right. After sharing a photo of the hand tattoo on social media, it didn't take long for eagle-eyed Internet users to notice the error. The design actually translated to "shichirin," which is a small charcoal grill.

"Indeed, I left out ‘つの指,' which should have gone in between," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "It hurt like f--k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time." 

As she comically added, "also….huge fan of tiny bbq grills."

Photos

Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video Easter Eggs

Well, the songstress did endure the pain of adding another kanji, though the placement is reportedly incorrect. Grande shared a photo of the updated body ink on her Instagram Story, writing, "Slightly better. thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. and to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). rip tiny charcoal grill. miss u man. i actually really liked u."

Except, it didn't exactly shake the BBQ reference.

According to a chat she had with her tutor (she posted a bit of the conversation on Instagram, per Buzzfeed), she was supposed to add the new kanji above and between the existing ones.

Instead, the updated tattoo has the new addition directly underneath the first one for "seven" and next to a heart. According to Buzzfeed Japan news reporter Eimi Yamamitsu, the new artwork now reads something to the effect of "Japanese BBQ finger."

Maybe third time's the charm?

