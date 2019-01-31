What Sparked The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Explosive Wine-Throwing Fight

It finally happened: Margaret Josephs threw her first glass of wine on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Margaret, who joined the cast during season eight, tossed the glass of red wine at her former BFF Danielle Staub in the Wednesday, Jan. 31 episode of RHONJ season nine. The friendship between the two deteriorated as Danielle prepared to be a blushing bride and imploded before the Garden State ladies went to Mexico to celebrate Teresa Giudice finishing her fitness competition. While at dinner, Danielle and Margaret got into a heated fight—again—egged on by Teresa and Margaret's earlier tiff with Jennifer Aydin. After Danielle brought up Margaret's relationship with her kids and grandkids, Marge had enough.