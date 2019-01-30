An Insane List of Things Riverdale Explained This Week

Riverdale has gone ham on the mysteries this season, and tonight they went ham on solving them.

We got so many explanations and solutions at such a breakneck speed that we almost missed them. We definitely missed them last week (or more accurately, we dismissed them because we didn't believe them), and we had to go back and watch multiple scenes multiple times. You'd think adopting a film noir detective style would have slowed things down a bit, but you would be wrong!

"The Red Dahlia" not only brought a truce between Hiram and Archie, but it also introduced us to Kelly Ripa as Mrs. Mulwray (a gun-toting water inspector), revealed a dead guy wasn't dead (but then he was dead again), lit some sparks between Archie and Josie, and pinned all the villainy on a face we should have been suspecting all along.

What follows is a list of the things tonight's episode revealed, explained, or addressed: