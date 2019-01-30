Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Make First Public Appearance as Official Couple

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have confirmed their relationship status!

The Bachelor Nation duo, who have been sparking romance rumors in recent weeks, addressed the speculation on the Today show Wednesday. "I mean I was gonna use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it," Kaitlyn joked during the morning show segment, confirming they are an item.

When asked by co-host Hoda Kotb how long they've been together, Jason replied, "About a month or so."

Jason went on to share that they met on Kaitlyn's podcast, explaining, "We were friends, a little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship."

After confirming their romance, Kaitlyn and Jason posed for a photo together at SiriusXM Studios in New York City.

Earlier this month, Kaitlyn and Jason went on their first date. Since then, the duo has been spending a lot of time together, despite living in separate cities. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn later dished on her relationship with Tartick during the Jan. 17 episode of the PodcastOne seriesOff the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, saying, "His energy is electric."

"I think just how respectful he's been through this whole thing. He's just a gentleman. He just seems to enjoy all the same things as me," she said. "He has the same morals and values as me."

Kaitlyn was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, who she met and got engaged to during season 11 of The Bachelorette. The duo announced their split in November.

