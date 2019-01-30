Rachel Platten Feels "Massive Love" After Giving Birth to First Child

Instagram
Rachel Platten is "falling deeeeply in love" with her baby girl.
The "Fight Song" hit-maker gave birth to her first child early Tuesday, and as she puts it, she's overcome with "massive love."
The singer shared her little bundle of joy with her 525 thousand followers in a heartwarming Instagram post.
Cue the waterworks, because Platten's post is truly the sweetest!
"Introducing Violet Skye Lazan," the singer started off. "Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am. There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don't yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water)."
The 37-year-old star also made sure to thank her fans for being supportive of her through her pregnancy journey.
"Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I'm a mom. :))) Xoxo, rach."
In the adorable pic, baby Violet is sound asleep on her mother's chest while the singer is all smiles.
Platten announced she and her husband Kevin Lazan were expecting their first child last July, and the singer revealed the gender in October.
Instagram
When the "Fight Song" star shared the exciting news about her pregnancy, she kept things honest about her journey ahead.
"This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes.... I am pregnant," she captioned her social media post.
"I can't believe I'm finally typing these words – I have wanted to share this news for months. As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way - how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too?"
Adding that despite the fear, she wanted to make sure she was taking care of herself first.
"I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart. The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby."
With that in mind, we can't wait to see what Platten's journey will be like as she navigates motherhood.
Congrats to the happy couple on their little bundle of joy!