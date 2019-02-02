See Shakira's Cutest Family Photos With Birthday Twin & Partner Gerard Piqué and Their Kids

Her hips don't lie and neither do we, it's Shakira's birthday!

The Colombian singer turns 42 years old today and that means we need to take a look back at some of her sweetest memories...involving her family.

The "Deja Vu" singer has been with her main man, Gerard Piqué, since 2011 and together the duo has two adorable little boys named Milan and Sasha. Throughout their time together, the duo, who have the same birthday actually, have made some seriously adorable memories with their kids.

Since it's a double birthday—Shakira turns 42 while her beau Piqué turns 32 today—we've got even more to celebrate and talk about.

While we've loved the birthday girl since her "Whenever, Wherever" days, her life with kids is even more delightful to look at and we can't help but check in on her social media accounts more often for possible glimpses at her perfect little family.

Sure, we could also look at Shakira's best moments with Piqué, but let's be honest babies make everything better...even birthdays.