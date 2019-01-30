The Masked Singer Renewed for Season 2

"The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season," said Rob Wade, Fox's president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, in a statement. "I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original, and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to season two being even more fun, weird, and wonderful than the first."

It's really a no-brainer decision, given the fact that the show, based on the Korean show King of Mask Singer, is this midseason's breakout hit. We all just gotta know which celebs (or "celebs" if you wanna be snarky about it) are under those intricate masks performing well known songs for a panel of guessers including Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Halfway through season one, The Masked Singer has already been renewed for season two.

Eight singers remain, and there are only a few we feel like we've figured out for sure (alongside the rest of the internet). Several of the singers are still complete mysteries, but you can bet we're up for another night of endless Googling in an attempt to figure out this musical mystery.

So far, four of 12 singers have been unmasked: Antonio Brown as the Hippo in week one, Tommy Chong as the Pineapple in week two, Terry Bradshaw as the Deer in week three, and Margaret Cho as the Poodle in week four.

Paul Morigi/WireImage; FOX The Poodle Week 1: Performed "Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar The Clues: Ever since she was a little girl she's loved to be on stage and to take on a character. She picked a poodle because it's sassy, smart, and best in show. She loves San Francisco and comes from a musical family, but she's known for a different talent. She loves exercising her right to free speech and rainbows are involved. She's returning to musical roots to show a side never seen before, and to figure her out we're all going to have to WORK. She says "I'm here for your honor." Week 4: Performed "Time After Time" The New Clues: Has to be flawless to do this role of the poodle justice, turns to best friends to practice new material, tells a joke so she's definitely a comedian, lots of legal references, heights are her biggest fear, says she's been fired multiple times. The Reveal: It's Margaret Cho!

Fox The Rabbit Week 2: Performed "Livin' La Vida Loca" by Ricky Martin The Clues: Spent most of his life on stage but never alone, now pops up here and there, known for synchronized singing, says he's been training for his entire life, has performed in a mask and has a voice. Costume is covered in locks and straps like a straitjacket and he kept twitching, intro took place on a carousel. Claimed the last mask standing "is gonna be me." When asked if he was in a band, he said "Yes, in a band." Week 4: "Wake Me Up" by Aloe Blacc The new clues: Says he knocked it out of the amusement park, lots of Coney Island imagery, said that as a young cotton tail he sought fame and everybody wanted a piece of him, but life isn't always "carrots and cream," found safety in a group but sometimes not getting to be yourself can lead you to feeling boxed in, now he's finding it exhilarating to be on his own, every week he gets to cook up something new, tonight he wants to be the main attraction. When Nicole asked if they had ever toured together (since Eden's Crush toured with NSYNC), he said he had seen many performances and there were too many to remember. Our Best Guess: Joey Fatone feels really right. He used to have a cooking show and had a Coney Island-themed hot dog stand in Orlando.

Fox The Raven Week 2: Performed "Rainbow" by Kesha The Clues: Spent her life listening to other people's stories and now wants to share hers, always been a sunny kind of person, never had trouble getting an audience, no one talks more than her, but recently suffered a tragic loss, so this show gives an opportunity to honor "my beloved," found beauty in the darkness, like a phoenix from the ashes, I will rise up and find a light, so "don't cry, baby, this one's for you." Dressed like a raven in a cage, says she's a lover not a fighter and that she did host a talk show. Week 4: "Bad Romance" by Lady Gaga The New Clues: Says this journey has taken her to places she never thought she would revisit, confronted the loss of her beloved with her last performance, the clouds started to part and a transformation began, lots of birds, she was once the loneliest bird among all others and no one recognized her beauty until years ago when a man came to town and took her away from her flock, cried tears of love into the Hudson River because she couldn't believe someone finally saw her gifts, something about the year 1968. Our Best Guess: Ricki Lake. She lost her ex-husband was even born in 1968!

Fox The Bee Performed "Chandelier" by Sia The Clues: Has had a long career, flown to soaring heights, says she never wants to stop doing what she loves and that being a "worker bee" keeps her young. Says you can call her "Queen Bee" but "Empress" also suits her. She wants to sing to a new generation, and says she started performing in the 50s. Week 4: Performed "Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars The New Clues: Peaches and honey in the background, usually watches faces and they lift her up, says the mask part is kinda scary because she's singing the music of today and she's not always on what's happening in the world today musically, doesn't matter how many awards you have, you have to be willing to flip the script. Gave the clue "take me to court." Our Best Guess: Gladys Knight, also known as the "Empress of Soul"

Fox The Alien Week 2: Performed "Feel It Still" by Portugal the Man The Clues: Grew up in the public eye in a family where anonymity is an alien concept, she let others define her but no one will ever control her again, there's a snake, the tables are turned, I see you but you can't see me, for the first time ever, the world gets to hear her voice in her terms, said she had many sisters when asked if she came from a big family. Week 4: Performed "Love Fools" by The Cardigans The New Clues: Lots of kids toys, like stuffed animals and snakes, because the anonymity reminds her of when she was a kid before the world knew about her or her family, says we may think she's out of fashion but she's here to rise above all that. Says she's a quadruple threat and she's recorded many things. Our Best Guess: Twitter thinks it's LaToya Jackson or a Kardashian, and we've got no clue.

Fox The Lion Week 1: Performed "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody" The Clues: Some might say she's "Hollywood royalty," but she's her own person who's stepping away from her pride to sing her heart out, says there are "lots of women" in her pride. Week 3: Performed "Feeling Good" The new clues: Feels like she's on cloud nine and could be a frontrunner, has always loved to sing but the mask makes her feel courageous, using her voice to help others has always been very important, tells her pride they have to be strong and stand up for what they believe in, lots of images of protests, reading a newspaper called "The Hailey Times," with the headline "Gold Found in Hailey" Our Best Guess: Rumer Willis. For a lot of reasons, including a family of Hollywood royalty with lots of sisters, but she was born in Hailey, Idaho! She's also a proven incredible singer. When E! News asked Willis on the SAG Awards carpet about the rumors that she is the Lion, she said this: "I know! My Twitter feed was going off and all of these things kept popping up. I was like guys, what is happening. I literally didn't know what to do. I was like 'okay guys, I don't really know but okay this is cool'. I think it was awesome, I really love the idea for the show." Not a yes, but definitely not a no, like what she told People on the same carpet: "I am not." She's still our best guess.

Fox The Peacock Week 1: Performed "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman The Clues: Male, started performing at a young age, loves the spotlight, close friends with Michael Jackson, plays piano, has a small ceramic dog, very Las Vegas, impressive voice, was part of a magic act and said, "It's probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall." Week 3: Performed "Counting Stars" The new clues: So many different incarnations of his career and everyone thinks they know him, started out as a little teenybop but there's more than meets the eye, cast in some dramatic roles, wanted to push himself further than ever before by performing on a 30 foot lift, even with a fear of heights. Said, "I have performed in Las Vegas." Our Best Guess: Donny Osmond.

Fox The Monster Week 1: Performed "Don't Stop Me Now" The Clues: Male, he's a monster because that's what the world labeled him, here to rewrite his mixtape to prove that he's more than just "puff and fluff," was at the top of his game but the game turned on him so he retreated into a cave to take a break from the public eye, now here to set the record straight to show the world that no one can stop him, says he's not a professional singer "to everyone." Week 3: Performed "I Don't Want to Be" The New Clues: Took a drive up from the south in his Cadillac, past New York City and the desert, feels like he can finally show the world his true self, back in the swing of things to celebrate getting his mind right Our Best Guess: Honestly, we're stumped, but Twitter seems to be into T-Pain.

Fox The Unicorn Week 1: Performed "Fight Song" The Clues: Born in Beverly Hills and should have had a magical childhood, dreamed of singing but someone she admired called her tone-deaf, people always told her she wasn't good enough, wants to prove that you can be yourself, and all you have to do is believe. Not the best voice, but not bad. "They call me Bird." Week 3: Performed "Oops I Did It Again" The new clues: Recently lost her "sheen," going to exude model behavior, feeling victorious, going for the gold, red rose, green balloons. Only known for being a gymnast "in the bedroom." Our Best Guess: Tori Spelling, after the first set of clues. The second batch of clues confused us a bit.

Fox Alberto E. Rodriguez/VMN18/Getty Images For Nickelodeon The Hippo Week 1: Performed "My Prerogative" The Clues: Male, breakfast is the most important meal of the day because he needs his strength, he's one of the most dangerous animals in the kingdom, used to performing in a mask in front of thousands of screaming fans, has to dance whenever he wins even when it gets him in trouble, drinks orange juice, has a lot of money, and his favorite past time is bowling. The Reveal: Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown

Fox Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Happiest Baby The Pineapple Week 2: Performed "I Will Survive" The Clues: Decided to be a pineapple because they're "fun, tropical, and go well with ham," been through some dark times, beat a life-threatening disease, this OG decided to take things as they come, never wipe the smile off my face, been in the public eye for decades, always dreamed of being a singer, has a bumper sticker that says "pipe dream" and is clearly into smoking weed. The Reveal: Tommy Chong

Fox Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The Deer Week 1: Performed "Thunder" The Clues: 6'3", chose the deer because they're incredibly competitive, always considered himself a singer but not sure anyone else would agree, says it's hard for people to get past who he is and what he's known for, he's been knocked down fifty times, but in the Wild Wild West you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle, likes horses, had to wrap his antlers in medical tape. He also said "Ravens beware," and had to "take the fifth" when the panel asked if he played in the NFL. Week 3: Performed "Get Your Shine On" The new clues: Being in the bottom isn't his style, used to be able to sell "salt to a slug," now seems to sell used cars but can't get his lines right, knows how to throw, really likes throwing, does a lot of throwing, throwing! Said "I have multiple world titles, started in track and field, then it went to horses." Our Best Guess: Another football player, perhaps Terry Bradshaw? He's done car commercials... The Reveal: Terry Bradshaw