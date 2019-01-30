TLC Examines Rumored Royal Feud With Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?

Princesses at war? That's what TLC wants to figure out in their new special about the royal family.

Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? is set to take a look at the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, which has become tabloid fodder in the UK, and determine if there's any truth to the headlines.

TLC's special will feature archive footage and interviews with insiders and experts on the royal household in an effort to put the speculation of unrest to bed. Did "the fab four" have a falling out in preparation for Prince Harry's wedding? Is it Meghan bucking tradition? Or is it drama between Prince Harry and Prince William and have nothing to do with their wives? It could all just be the media treating Meghan and Kate unfairly.