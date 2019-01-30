Joanna Gaines Opens Up About Social Media Insecurities

Joanna Gaines opens up about the insecurity she started to feel when she became popular on social media.

The former Fixer Upper star and mother of five, who like many people, posts photos of herself and her family on Instagram, made her comments in an essay published in her and husband Chip Gaines' lifestyle brand's magazine, The Magnolia Journal, in its spring 2019 issue.

"It wasn't so very long ago that I had only a handful of followers on Instagram. There wasn't any pressure to post anything at all, so whenever I did, it didn't really cross my mind whether or not people would 'like' it," Joanna wrote. "When that number started to rise and people were sharing their opinions about what I was posting, that changed. I could feel insecurity start to creep in, and posting a photo was no longer an act of enjoying the in-the-moments of life but rather a more calculated decision."

As of Wednesday, Joanna has more than 9.7 million Instagram followers.