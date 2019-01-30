Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Is Engaged: Report

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 11:09 AM

Rafael Nadal, Mery Perello, Xisca Perello

After 14 years together, Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló are reportedly engaged!

According to Hello!, the 32-year-old tennis star and his 30-year-old longtime love Mery, who also goes by Xisca, are set to wed this fall with a ceremony in Mallorca. The outlet's sister publication, Hola!, has also reported that that Rafa proposed back in May 2018 during a trip to Rome. However, the couple was able to keep the engagement private for eight months.

It was just days ago that Rafa competed in the finals of the 2019 Australian Open, where he was defeated by fellow tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Rafa, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world in men's singles tennis, has talked about wanting to start a family.

"Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family," he previously told Hello! in an interview. "I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."

Congratulations the couple on the (possible) engagement!

