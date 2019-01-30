You Season 2's New Leading Lady Revealed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 10:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Victoria Pedretti, Penn Badgley, You

Netflix/David Buchan/Shutterstock

There's a new woman in Joe Goldberg's life. You has cast The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti as the new female lead for the second season on Netflix.

Pedretti will play Love Quinn, an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery story. Love isn't about the world of social media, branding and self-promo, she'd prefer to instead lead an interesting life. When viewers meet Love, she's tending to a deep grief, and when she meetings Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), she can sense he too has known life-changing loss.

Photos

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

In addition to The Haunting of Hill House, Pedretti's other credits include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from director Quentin Tarantino and Shirley, which stars Elisabeth Moss. Pedretti played Nell Crain in Netflix's Haunting of Hill House. Prior to that, the relative newcomer studied acting and singing at Carnegie Mellon.

Season two of the series, which originally aired on Lifetime, but was canceled and picked up by Netflix only to become a surprise hit, will be set in Los Angeles. Season one took place in New York.

"To me, Love embodies the best of Los Angeles," You executive producer Sera Gamble told EW. "Joe is not moving to LA because he f–king loves the West Coast. He's a New Yorker and he has bought the party line on how terrible LA is and when he gets here, very little dissuades him from his initial opinion. But I personally have been in LA since I was a teenager and it's this beautiful patchwork city that I truly adore. This show is an opportunity to illuminate an LA that maybe a lot of people haven't seen that goes beyond the Hollywood sign and Love is part of that. She's a Los Angeles native. She has really absorbed the best of the city and she's really artistic with the way that she lives her life."

No premiere date was set for season two.

You is based on the book by Caroline Kepnes.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Netflix , Penn Badgley , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Empire, Jussie Smollett

Fox Temporarily Suspends Production on Empire

The Bachelor Season 23

Colton Underwood Is "Over It" in This The Bachelor Sneak Peek

Meghan Markle, Suits

Will Meghan Markle Return for the Final Season of Suits?

Jimmy Kimmel

You Won't Believe the Random Stuff Marie Kondo Finds While Helping Jimmy Kimmel Tidy His Office

Whitney Thore, My Big Fat Fabulous Life

How It Really Feels To Watch Yourself Have an Emotional Breakdown, According to My Big Fat Fab Life's Whitney Thore

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan's Best Beach Club Words of Wisdom

Jackie Evancho Admits She's Going Through a "Rough Patch"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.