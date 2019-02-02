17 History-Making Moments From Fashion Weeks Around the World

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
by Stephanie Wenger | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 3:00 AM
Designers are all about making their Fashion Week shows over the top!
From A-listers making their way down the runway to bigger-than-life stunts, no shortage of headlines come from Fashion Week around the globe each year.
Madonna shocked the crowd when she walked the runway topless at the Jean Paul Gaultier presentation while Lady Gaga rocked a gothic-inspired look at Marc Jacobs show in 2016.
Meanwhile, audiences were equally thrilled when two fictional characters, Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) from the hit film, Zoolander, made their way down the catwalk for the Valentino finale in 2015.
But, sometimes, designers really want their shows to take off!
In 2016, Chanel finished its fashion show in Paris with a mock rocket launch which left the crowd in awe.
But, if all else fails, designers can always hope that royalty arrives to see their shows.
That's exactly what happened when Queen Elizabeth II surprised the crowd at Richard Quinn's show in 2018 to give him the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The Queen sat next to Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, for her first appearance at Fashion Week.
See all the most groundbreaking moments from Fashion Week below.
Peter White/Getty Images
Get ready for blast off! Chanel ended their Fall/Winter 2017 show with a mock rocket launch on the runway at the Grand Palais in Paris.
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images
Christopher Bailey bid farewell to Burberry with an iconic show that highlighted LGBTQ youth during London Fashion Week in 2018.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Before A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga was already making waves when she walked the runway at the Marc Jacobs show in 2016.
Yui Mok/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance at Richard Quinn's show during London Fashion Week in 2018. She presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
In 2015, Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) from the movie, Zoolander, surprised the crowd when they walked during the Valentino finale in Paris.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Stella McCartney made Fashion Week into a dance party. In 2017, the British designer ended her Paris show with models rocking out on the runway.
George Chinsee/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
Disaster was averted at the Michael Kors show in 1991. When the bass music was turned on, the ceiling plaster started to crumble midway through the designer's show but Cindy Crawford still made it down the runway.
Getty Images
A Teletubby joined in on the festivities during London Fashion Week. The animated character took part in the Bobby Albley show which featured designs inspired by the hit 90s British television show.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Lily Allen performed a country version of her hit song, "Not Fair", in the middle of Chanel's show, which featured barn theming, even though it actually took place at the Grand Palais in Paris.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
People may not expect to see crocs at Fashion Week but that's what happened at the Christopher Kane show in London. The brand debuted earthy-toned crocs embellished with geodes for the Spring/Summer 2017 presentation.
Catwalking/Getty Images
Christopher Kane was not the only brand to put crocs on the catwalk, Balenciaga created their own platform version of the rubber shoes for its Spring/Summer 2018 runway show.
Ke.Mazur/WireImage
Madonna made the audience go wild when she walked the runway topless at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in 1992.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In 2014, Kendall Jenner made her Fashion Week debut by rocking a wig and sheer top to strut down the runway. She was since named the highest paid model of 2018.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid made her runway debut in 2014 when she took part in the Jeremy Scott show. She has since become one of the most recognizable names in the fashion industry.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
In 2016, Kenzo turned its fashion show into an art installation by featuring nude painted models posing as statues along the runway.
rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images
Katharine Hamnett made a statement in 2003 when models at her brand's show took to the catwalk in political tops in London.
Pierre Scherman/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
Diane Von Fürstenberg showed her 1970 collection at the apartment she shared with her then-husband, Prince Egon von Fürstenberg, in New York City.
