17 History-Making Moments From Fashion Weeks Around the World

Designers are all about making their Fashion Week shows over the top!

From A-listers making their way down the runway to bigger-than-life stunts, no shortage of headlines come from Fashion Week around the globe each year.

Madonna shocked the crowd when she walked the runway topless at the Jean Paul Gaultier presentation while Lady Gaga rocked a gothic-inspired look at Marc Jacobs show in 2016.

Meanwhile, audiences were equally thrilled when two fictional characters, Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) from the hit film, Zoolander, made their way down the catwalk for the Valentino finale in 2015.

But, sometimes, designers really want their shows to take off!

In 2016, Chanel finished its fashion show in Paris with a mock rocket launch which left the crowd in awe.

But, if all else fails, designers can always hope that royalty arrives to see their shows.