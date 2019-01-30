Jennifer Lopez's Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and Ex Sean "Diddy" Combs Gush Over Her Abs

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 9:50 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Second Act Screening

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

You weren't the only one impressed by Jennifer Lopez's abs.

On Tuesday, the Second Act star posted a picture of herself baring her abs on Instagram and modeling her activewear for Niyama Sol. The post garnered a lot of attention, including from her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"Lucky me," the former baseball player wrote in the comments section.

The rapper also added, "OMG" with a heart eyes emoji.

As fans will recall, Lopez dated Diddy for two years before calling it quits in 2001. After forming relationships with a few other famous men—including Cris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony and Casper Smart—the two-time Grammy nominee started dating Rodriguez in 2017.

In addition to Rodriguez and Diddy, several other stars applauded Lopez. Snooki, Vanessa Hudgens, Meghan Trainor, Gabrielle Union, JWoww, Reese Witherspoon and Viola Davis all gave the post their stamp of approval with a like. A few Bravolebrities also gave her the thumbs-up.

"Just stop," wrote The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga.

"I need to do this," added The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna.

The post is from Lopez's 10-day challenge with Rodriguez in which they give up sugar and carbs.

"Day 9 and feelin'…like I can't wait for Day 10," she captioned the post. "Who's still with us? @arod."

This wasn't the first time Lopez has shown fans her muscles. She also flexed them and claimed she felt like "superwoman" back in September.

