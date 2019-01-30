Rachel Brosnahan Is the New Face of Aunt Kate Spade's Label Frances Valentine

Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is honoring her aunt Kate Spade's legacy in a special way.

The actress was recently named the new face of the late designer's fashion brand Frances Valentine, which is named after her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, to promote its new handbag line. Brosnahan, the 28-year-old daughter of Spade's brother Earl Brosnahan, said on NBC's Today show on Wednesday that her aunt's best friend and business partner Elyce Arons had approached her about the deal.

"When Elyce asked, it just seemed like the most natural thing," Brosnahan said. "I think when you lose someone you love very, very much, you spend a lot of time trying to think about how to keep their spirit alive, how they can live on for you, and that's through memories, but also, in Katy's case, there is so much of her, and this was an opportunity for us to celebrate her life and her legacy and how much she meant not only to us, but to so many other people and the impact that she's had on the fashion industry. It was a really special experience, and the collection is just beautiful."