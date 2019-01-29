How the Suits Cast Really Feels About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
If you got invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, you might describe the event as life-changing. At least, that's what the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-stars said of their experience.
The royal couple may have tied the knot last May, but it's still very much on people's minds.
While at a panel to promote the USA Network series, Pearson, which is a spin-off of Suits, the show's cast recalled the royal wedding.
"The thing I'll say about it is that we all went as a family," Aaron Korsh, the creator of Pearson and Suits, said of Markle's big day. "When we all went, there were about 10 of us or something...it was unbelievable."
Adding, "I think it changed our lives in certain ways, forever. But if it had never happened, we were a family on Suits for 10 years."
The Duchess of Sussex said goodbye to the show during its seventh season. On the hit series, she played paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA drama.
Her co-stars included Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht.
They all attended the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in England.
Earlier this week, news broke that Suits is ending with its upcoming season nine.
"Suits has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade," Chris McCumber, President, USA Network and SYFY, said in a statement. "I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."
If you think Markle will make a guest appearance on the series finale, don't get your hopes up.
"We're not currently asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us," the Pearson creator said at the panel. "I would love it, but I think it's pretty close to zero."
The Duchess of Sussex is currently in the later stages of her pregnancy, considering she's due in the spring. She's also reportedly not traveling right now, so the chances of her appearing on Suits are even slimmer.
If you think about it, the cast's last reunion was technically at the royal wedding, which is probably the best way to celebrate.
