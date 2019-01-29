How the Suits Cast Really Feels About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding

If you got invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, you might describe the event as life-changing. At least, that's what the Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-stars said of their experience.

The royal couple may have tied the knot last May, but it's still very much on people's minds.

While at a panel to promote the USA Network series, Pearson, which is a spin-off of Suits, the show's cast recalled the royal wedding.

"The thing I'll say about it is that we all went as a family," Aaron Korsh, the creator of Pearson and Suits, said of Markle's big day. "When we all went, there were about 10 of us or something...it was unbelievable."

Adding, "I think it changed our lives in certain ways, forever. But if it had never happened, we were a family on Suits for 10 years."

The Duchess of Sussex said goodbye to the show during its seventh season. On the hit series, she played paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA drama.