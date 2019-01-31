Gigi Hadid Continues to Prove That She's a Master of Style

Fashion Week is once again upon us.

The biggest names in style descend upon a number of cities to show off their best work. Paris Men's Fashion Week and Paris Haute Couture topped off 2019 Fashion Week, and then the styles head to New York, London, Milan and Paris again. From envy-inducing street style to A-list after parties, Fashion Week is consistently home to the best clothing moments of the year.

Plus, there are always certain names on our radar because we just can't get enough of their looks. Gigi Hadid happens to be one of them. The 23-year-old model has walked on runway after runway and showed off her expertise in a number of campaigns and fashion shows. Gigi is a total style icon and consistently at the center of the year's biggest trends.

For instance, during New York Fashion Week Spring 2019, she showed off her skills while wearing the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and more.