Kristen Bell and Dateline's Keith Morrison Are the BFFs We Never Knew We Needed

Kristen Bellwill always have a place in heart (and on her phone) for Keith Morrison.

The Good Place star debuted her new pop socket and it has the sweetest shout-out to her bestie from Dateline. Kristen revealed that her newest phone accessory has a picture of Keith Morrison using a pop socket with a picture of her face on it. "Take this photo in. Don't rush it. Revel in the details," the actress shared on Instagram. "Mostly because I want you to enjoy this joke but also because it took me over a week to execute it."

It was exactly three weeks ago, when Kristen's supportive hubby, Dax Shepard, shared a pic of his wife's phone with Keith's face sans her face on the phone. Dax joked, "Ol Keith "Take Your Girl" Morrison strikes again!"