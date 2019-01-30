Prince Harry's Meghan Markle Makeover: All the Surprising Ways the Royal Has Changed Since Settling Down

The private portion of their relationship would ideally be what truly mattered, of course, so Harry also needed someone who shared his sense of purpose. Meghan fit the mold perfectly in that respect, already having a slew of causes she was long involved with when they met. She was also a child of divorce, her parents having first separated when she was 2, and she is very close with her mother. Family ties in one form or another are obviously a huge part of Harry's life.

Harry would come to see Meghan as "another team player, as part of the bigger team," he explained to the BBC. "And you know, for all of us, what we want to do is be able to carry out the right engagements, carry out our work and try and encourage others in the younger generation to be able to see the world in the correct sense rather than perhaps being just having a distorted view.

"So...the fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was a sort of confirmation to me that everything, all the stars were aligned. Everything was just perfect. It was this beautiful woman just sort of that—she tripped and fell into my life. I fell into her life....I know that the fact that she'll be really unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is almost is a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it. But, no, we're a fantastic team. We know we are. And, we hope to over time try and have as much impact for all the things that we care about as much as possible."