Nicole Scherzinger Picks the Best and Worst Celebrity Guesses on The Masked Singer

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

By all accounts, being a panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer is not easy.

If we struggle to guess who's behind some of those masks with Google at our fingertips, we can't even imagine what it's like to come up with a guess live on the spot. Sometimes, Justin Bieber's the only name you've got in your head, even if it's definitely not Justin Bieber. 

Nicole Scherzinger sat down with E! News to talk about the hit reality series and spilled on which of her coworkers was the worst at guessing. While she didn't mention the multiple Justin Bieber guesses, she picked out another baffling choice. 

Photos

The Masked Singer: Meet the 12 Disguised Celebrity Competitors

"When Robin's like, is it Bella Hadid?" Scherzinger said, doing what you might call an imitation of Robin Thicke's voice. "We're like, no, it's not Bella Hadid. She's on 27 runways right now, she's not on The Masked Singer." 

But Scherzinger then admitted that the panel started purposely making ridiculous guesses like Britney Spears or Lady Gaga, which then get edited to look like they were real guesses. 

Scherzinger says that of all the panel, which includes Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong, McCarthy is the best guesser of them all, and she named herself the worst...though she did give worst guess to Thicke, and having seen the show, we can't really say any of them are worse than any others. 

Watch the full video above for the scoop on what it's like to be a panelist on TV's most bonkers reality show. 

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Nicole Scherzinger

Trending Stories

Latest News

Jackie Evancho Admits She's Going Through a "Rough Patch"

This Is Us

We're About to Learn A Whole Lot More About Zoe on This Is Us

Pearson, Gina Torres

Make Way for Another Sexy Legal Drama: Gina Torres' Pearson Looks Tight

Karlie Kloss, Project Runway

The Big Changes Coming to the New Project Runway

Nicole Scherzinger Picks the Worst "Masked Singer" Guesser

Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About Sandra Oh's Killing Eve Success Will Make You Cry

Friends Reunion, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres Staged a Surprise Friends Reunion and Her Audience Absolutely Loved It

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.