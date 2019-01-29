Nicole Scherzinger Picks the Best and Worst Celebrity Guesses on The Masked Singer

By all accounts, being a panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer is not easy.

If we struggle to guess who's behind some of those masks with Google at our fingertips, we can't even imagine what it's like to come up with a guess live on the spot. Sometimes, Justin Bieber's the only name you've got in your head, even if it's definitely not Justin Bieber.

Nicole Scherzinger sat down with E! News to talk about the hit reality series and spilled on which of her coworkers was the worst at guessing. While she didn't mention the multiple Justin Bieber guesses, she picked out another baffling choice.