Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Lawsuit Over Alleged Hit-and-Run Ski Accident

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 2:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwyneth Paltrow

URSULA DUEREN/DPA via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for allegedly pulling a hit-and-run while skiing in 2016.

The alleged incident took place on the slopes of the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016. Court documents obtained by E! News allege, "Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill."

When the award-winning actress hit the then-44-year-old doctor, the complaint alleges she knocked him "down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain surgery, four broken ribs and other injuries," the complaint alleges. 

Per the Skier Responsibility Code, which is a Summit County Ordinance, skiers are required to "immediately stop at the scene of such collision and render to any person injured in such collision reasonable assistance." The ordinance also requires that any skiers involved in a collision "shall give his name and address to an employee of the ski area operator."

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Roles

However, Sanderson and another witness claim, "Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured." 

Sanderson also alleges that an instructor "falsely" accused Sanderson of causing the crash. 

Furthermore, the Deer Valley instructor who was responsible for teaching Paltrow to ski, allegedly "filled out and signed an incident report falsely stating that Gwyneth Paltrow did not cause the crash even though [the ski instructor] did not see the crash," according to the complaint. 

Sanderson and his lawyer allege that the value of damages is "more than $3,100,000" and will be seeking reparations.

At a Tuesday press conference, the 46-year-old doctor emotionally recalled the trauma he suffered due to the alleged incident. KUTV reporter, Dan Rascon reports that Terry Sanderson said, "Reliving this is hard. Skiing with five other friends it was a beautiful day. We passed two signs slow down. I heard this hysterical scream - instantaneous I got hit in the back - remember going down. That's all i remember."

In a statement to E! News, Gwyneth Paltrow said, "This lawsuit is completely without merit and we expect to be vindicated."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Lawsuit , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Scherzinger, The Masked Singer

Nicole Scherzinger Picks the Best and Worst Celebrity Guesses on The Masked Singer

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

Maroon 5 Cancels Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference in Unprecedented Move

This Is Us

We're About to Learn A Whole Lot More About Zoe on This Is Us

Ashton Kutcher

Here's Ashton Kutcher's Phone Number—Unless He Just Punk'd Us All

Pearson, Gina Torres

Make Way for Another Sexy Legal Drama: Gina Torres' Pearson Looks Tight

Karlie Kloss, Project Runway

The Big Changes Coming to the New Project Runway

Fatima Ali, Padma Lakshmi

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Mourns Fatima Ali in Heartfelt Essay

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.