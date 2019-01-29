Here's Ashton Kutcher's Phone Number—Unless He Just Punk'd Us All

They say that call or text can wait. But what if it's from Ashton Kutcher?!

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hollywood actor surprised fans on social media when he decided to post his phone number on social media.

"I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me," he shared with his 18 million Twitter followers. "I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576."

Ashton added, "Yes this is my#."

Since we're a bit curious at E! News, we decided to send a text on our mobile devices. While he didn't personally reply to our questions—yet—his automatic replies shed some light on what he's up too.