Here's Ashton Kutcher's Phone Number—Unless He Just Punk'd Us All

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashton Kutcher

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for WeWork

They say that call or text can wait. But what if it's from Ashton Kutcher?!

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hollywood actor surprised fans on social media when he decided to post his phone number on social media.

"I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community. From now on you can just text me," he shared with his 18 million Twitter followers. "I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576."

Ashton added, "Yes this is my#."

Since we're a bit curious at E! News, we decided to send a text on our mobile devices.  While he didn't personally reply to our questions—yet—his automatic replies shed some light on what he's up too.

Photos

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

"Hey it's Ashton. This is an autotext to let you know I got your message, everything else will be from me. Make sure you click the link and add yourself to my phone so I can respond to you," he wrote. "Welcome to my Community!"

The texts continued, "This is what the lawyers are making me text you. There will be no more of that!! "

While we're still waiting for a personalized text back, we warn you that it may take a while. The actor alerted us that he's hard at work on the set of his Netflix sitcom.

As for what he truly has up his sleeves, we're still guessing. A part of us knows he's a genius businessman who has appeared as a guest shark on Shark Tank.

But how can we forget about all the seasons of pranking celebrities on MTV's Punk'd? We are smarter than that, we think.

"Alright so I'm definitely not going to be able to respond to every one of your questions but love hearing from you," Ashton shared in another text message. "I'm on the set of The Ranch right now. Will send updates soon. Have the best damn day you can!"

Whatever the case may be, you caught our attention Ashton. Well done!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashton Kutcher , Twitter , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Scherzinger, The Masked Singer

Nicole Scherzinger Picks the Best and Worst Celebrity Guesses on The Masked Singer

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

Maroon 5 Cancels Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference in Unprecedented Move

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Lawsuit Over Alleged Hit-and-Run Ski Accident

This Is Us

We're About to Learn A Whole Lot More About Zoe on This Is Us

Pearson, Gina Torres

Make Way for Another Sexy Legal Drama: Gina Torres' Pearson Looks Tight

Karlie Kloss, Project Runway

The Big Changes Coming to the New Project Runway

Fatima Ali, Padma Lakshmi

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi Mourns Fatima Ali in Heartfelt Essay

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.