The Big Changes Coming to the New Project Runway

New world, new Project Runway.

The fashion competition is returning to its original home on Bravo with a new host, a new mentors, new judges, a new workroom, a new runway, and a new attitude in 2019, and there are some changes afoot.

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Zac Posen have all departed, and the new version will be led by supermodel Karlie Kloss, with designer and Project Runway season four winner Christian Siriano stepping in as mentor. Designer Brandon Maxwell, former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth join the judging panel, alongside the returning Nina Garcia.

The new cast joined executive producers Jane Lipsitz and Daniel Cutforth on stage for a panel at the TV Critics' Association and spoke about some of the ways the show will be changing in its new iteration.