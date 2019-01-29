Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Chicago West's First Birthday

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Chicago West's first birthday is taking us on a trip down the rabbit hole.

The youngest of the Kardashian-West family turned one in fabulous fashion on Jan. 15. Chicago and her family celebrated the very special occasion with a tea party in "One-derland," and there were a few special guests who got snagged an invite to the exclusive celebrations. The Cheshire cat, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself were lucky enough to join the little one's first birthday party. 

Kim Kardashian shared the candid family photos from the fête on Tuesday in honor of her baby's birthday. The whole Kardashian-West home was turned into the Underland, complete with the green grass and red roses that are typically seen at the Queen of Heart's castle. 

"Kim went all out for Chicago's party and changed her house into a Disneyland/Alice & Wonderland theme. The decor is extreme and she's really excited about it," a source previously told E! News. "Kim wanted all of the cousins to dress in theme and Chicago has her own custom costume."

Photos

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

While the adults marveled at the landscape, the kids were overjoyed by all the activities for them to choose from. "The inside was designed like an outdoor garden with faux grass, red roses and a fun maze for the kids to run through. Outside they had a bounce house and Alice characters to entertain the kids. The characters had a tea party with the kids and played chess with giant chess pieces. They read them stories and helped them at a Mad Hatter station where they could make different hats and headbands," the source revealed. 

To see the festivities, check out the gallery below!

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice

Clearly, Chicago enjoyed the Hansen's Cake that the family ordered specially for the part.

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Say Cheese!

Chicago and Kim pose with their new besties, the Queen of Hearts, Alice, The Mad Hatter and the Cheshire cat.

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Garden Party

Alice, The Mad Hatter and The Queen of Hearts get ready for guests to arrive for their tea party.

Article continues below

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Strike a Pose

Chicago gives the camera her best pose.

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

The Queen's Castle

Faux grass and roses were brought in to create a maze for the kids to play in.

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Kim and Chicago share a cute moment during the party.

Article continues below

Chicago West, Birthday

Brotherly Love

Big brother Saint helped Chicago stay hydrated before the party.

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

A Very Important Date

Chicago and her guests enjoyed an Alice in Wonderland cake, which was made by Hansen's Cakes.

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

Birthday girl!

Chicago stood in her kitchen before the festivities got underway. 

Article continues below

North West, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Family time

North, True and Khloe smiled for a cute selfie.

North West, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Just Angelic

True and North looked glam as they took a selfie.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Mommy-Daughter Day

Khloe Kardashian posed with her daughter True Thompson at the party. North West is already a skilled photographer because she gets photo credit!

Article continues below

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

Bring on the Bounce

The party even included a fun bounce castle.

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Mad Hatters

Different hats were on the table at Chicago's fun party.

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

Down the Rabbit Hole

Kim Kardashian had a keyhole-shaped entrance to the grand party.

Article continues below

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

All Hail the Queen

The Queen of Hearts and Alice chatted at the entrance before guests had to walk through a complex maze.

Chicago West, Birthday

Royal Flush

The inside of Kim's house was decked out in Alice in Wonderland decorations.

The makeup mogul was overjoyed to give her youngest the best first birthday party in the history of first birthday parties. "Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "Mommy and Daddy love you so much!" 

Pretty soon, there will be another first birthday to celebrate! Kim and Kanye West are getting ready to welcome their fourth baby via surrogate sometime soon. Kim and Kanye have really set the bar with the "One"derland party, so we'll just have to wait and see what they have in store for the next celebration. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Chicago West , Birthdays , Parties , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Scherzinger, The Masked Singer

Nicole Scherzinger Picks the Best and Worst Celebrity Guesses on The Masked Singer

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

Maroon 5 Cancels Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference in Unprecedented Move

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Lawsuit Over Alleged Hit-and-Run Ski Accident

This Is Us

We're About to Learn A Whole Lot More About Zoe on This Is Us

Ashton Kutcher

Here's Ashton Kutcher's Phone Number—Unless He Just Punk'd Us All

Pearson, Gina Torres

Make Way for Another Sexy Legal Drama: Gina Torres' Pearson Looks Tight

Karlie Kloss, Project Runway

The Big Changes Coming to the New Project Runway

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.