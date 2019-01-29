How Motherhood Reshaped Ciara as an Artist

Ciara is opening up about her new music, and how motherhood has changed her as an artist.

The 33-year-old "Level Up" singer and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, are parents to 1-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017. Ciara is also a mom to 4-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

In her cover story for February's Vogue Arabia, Ciara dishes on her upcoming seventh album, set to debut this year, declaring it one of her "best works ever."

"I'm super excited and my vision for this project is to inject love into the world with dance," she tells Vogue.