Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis Has Already Reached a Major Milestone

Kate Middleton is opening up about her and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed out alongside the Duke of Cambridge for a public engagement in Dundee, Scotland. While visiting the new V&A Museum in Dundee, William and Kate greeted well-wishers in the crowd. According to photographer Mark Stewart, who was there taking pictures of the royal couple, Kate told the crowd that 9-month old Louis is already a "fast crawler."

Stewart also shared with his Twitter followers that Kate had told the crowd that she "would love" to bring her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis to Dundee's new museum.