Make Way for Another Sexy Legal Drama: Gina Torres' Pearson Looks Tight

USA
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 2:30 PM
USA
Is there enough room in your TV life to welcome another Pearson? No, not on This Is Us, but on Pearson, the Suits spinoff starring Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.
The first trailer for the new USA Network series, which you can see below, looks just as sexy and thrilling as Suits, so you've been warned.
The new series follows Jessica Pearson, recently disbarred in New York, adjusting to life in Chicago. She's now Mayor Bobby Novak's right-hand fixer, and quickly becomes embroiled in the crooked and dangerous world. Every action she makes will have big consequences. Can Jessica reconcile her drive with her desire to do the right thing? Those two attributes will be at odds with each other, that's for sure.
In addition to Torres, the show stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza and Chantel Riley.
Suits creator Aaron Korsh is executive producing alongside showrunner Daniel Arkin. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein are also on board as executive producers.
Korsh and USA recently announced Suits would end after the upcoming ninth season.
"Suits has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade," Chris McCumber, President, USA Network and SYFY, said in a statement. "I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."
Pearson is coming soon to USA Network. Suits season eight is currently airing Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on USA.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?