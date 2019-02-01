It's the Sign of the Times, Harry Styles Is 25! Vote for His Best Song to Celebrate

The man, the myth, the dreamboat, Harry Styles is 25 years old today!

Yes, the adorable boy from One Direction that you fell in love with nine years ago is now 25 and that officially makes us really old.

The good news is that Styles' birthday is just another reason to relish in his music and listen to his debut solo album Harry Styles on repeat all day.

Let's be honest, you don't ever really need a reason to listen to the British crooner's amazing album—or his One Direction music for that matter—but we do like a good excuse every now and then.

While the "Sweet Creature" singer has yet to release a second solo record, we still have a lot of catchy tracks to listen to as we remember all of the musical goodness the stylish birthday boy has given us in such a short amount of time.