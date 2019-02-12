Jessica Simpson, Khloe Kardashian, Rihanna and More: Stars-Turned-Fashion Moguls' Million Dollar Empires

Talk about using your star power!

Jessica Simpson, Khloe Kardashian and Rihanna are just a few of the celebrities who have launched major fashion empires since becoming famous.

The Jessica Simpson Collection ranks among the top celebrity fashion lines. Launched shortly after she was making us all laugh on her MTV reality show, Newlyweds, her line has earned respect in the industry because it makes $1 billion annually. Now, that's a real achievement!

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer believes that the success of her brand is due to her reliability and understanding how to dress women at any size.

Body inclusivity and female empowerment are common trends amongst celebrity fashion brands.

Rihanna unveiled her own lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, which celebrates the female form. In fact, the "Umbrella" singer decided to make an inclusive show at New York Fashion Week by featuring woman of all shapes and sizes on the runway. The line has already been proclaimed a success after its launch last year.