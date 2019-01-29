Ariel Winter Shoots Down Body Shamer's Plastic Surgery Claims

Winter saw the quip and responded, writing, "Honestly anything acidic kills my stomach so I really just held his because I didn't want to be the only one toasting with water…lol."

However, the social media taunting continued. "Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds [sic]," someone wrote.

Relying on sarcasm, she retorted once again. "Yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…," she said, poking fun at the critic's spelling error. "And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn't work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it."

Concluding a lengthier clapback, Winter added, "I don't need to explain myelf to anyone. No one does. However, I want to cut this s--t out of my thread right now, I think it definitely counts as hating on someone when you completely ignore the truth coming from the actual person, to just follow your own fantasy narrative."