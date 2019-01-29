These Photos of True Thompson and Dream Kardashian's Fire Station Visit Are Too Cute

With a fashionista mama like KoKo, we wouldn't expect anything less.

"Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station," Khloe explained on her Instagram Story.

"We wanted to say 'Thank you' to our local hero's [sic] for all that they do for us!"

According to the reality star, the youngsters did not show up for their visit empty-handed. The little ones drew cards and brought cookies with them for the firefighters.

"They loved every moment!" Khloe wrote of her daughter and niece. "Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women."