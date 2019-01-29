Christina Aguilera Launches Las Vegas Residency: All the Dates and Details

Christina Aguilera is heading to Las Vegas!

The six-time Grammy winner is launching a residency in Sin City called Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, which will kick off on May 31 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"The Xperience is going to be my most ambitious show yet," Aguilera said in a press release Tuesday. "Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience – song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy. For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into The Xperience."