Christina Aguilera Launches Las Vegas Residency: All the Dates and Details

Christina Aguilera is heading to Las Vegas!
The six-time Grammy winner is launching a residency in Sin City called Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, which will kick off on May 31 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
"The Xperience is going to be my most ambitious show yet," Aguilera said in a press release Tuesday. "Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience – song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy. For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into The Xperience."
"Christina is a powerhouse artist whose voice and music has transcended generations of fans," Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment at Caesars Entertainment, said Tuesday. "We are proud Christina will call Planet Hollywood home and wow audiences in the intimate Zappos Theater."
Aguilera also opened up about her first-ever residency with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"It's been in talks for quite a few years now, but now that I've got my feet wet, I am going to do a residency in Vegas," Aguilera said as the audience cheered. "I'm really, really excited for people to enjoy this experience, Xperience, with me."
Tickets for 16 performances go on sale to the public starting on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. PT. Fans can sign up now at christinaaguilera.com for exclusive access. American Express Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public starting Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 12 p.m. PT through Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. PT. A limited number of meet and greets will also be available.
Aguilera will be performing on May 31, June 1, 5, 7, 8, 13, 15, 16, Sept. 20, 21, 24, 27, 28, as well as Oct. 2, 4 and 5.
