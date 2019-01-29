Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About Sandra Oh's Killing Eve Success Will Make You Cry

The only person prouder of Sandra Oh than her parents is her person, Ellen Pompeo.

After every honor and win, Pompeo has taken to social media to champion her former Grey's Anatomy costar. Her most recent post was after Oh took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in the hit BBC America series Killing Eve.

"Since Arliss @IamSandraOh has been a girl you cannot take your eyes off of when she's on screen... her skill is hard to put into words but man these accolades are sooo deserved. Absolutely thrilled for this talented woman," Pompeo tweeted.