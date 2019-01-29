Kate Middleton's Tartan Look Is Also One of Meghan Markle's Favorites

It's a time for tartan.

For her latest public engagement, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out in Dundee, Scotland on Tuesday sporting a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress accessorized with a mini green matching bag and finished off with black tights and heels. For an added bit of glamour, the mother of three wore sapphire and diamond earrings gifted to her from Prince William and originally owned by the late Princess Diana.

The print was the perfect compliment to her and Prince William's visit to Scotland as tartan is often associated with the country. It also appears to be a favorite of Kate's as she's reworn the coat dress multiple times over the past years.