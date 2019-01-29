Miley Cyrus Rocking Out to Lindsay Lohan's "Rumors" Is the Ultimate Throwback

Talk about an epic throwback.

Once upon a time, Lindsay Lohanset out to be a singer and released her debut single, aptly titled, "Rumors." The 2004 track came just as the actress had catapulted to superstardom with the help of her lead role in Mean Girls. It's been a long time since the song has been on the airwaves, but a fellow 2000s Disney star gave us the throwback performance we needed to power through this Tuesday: Miley Cyrus rocked out to "Rumors" in her car.

In a quick clip shared on social media, the newly married star sang along to the chorus with some added hand motions and attitude.

While it's unclear what sparked the nostalgic music choice, we're here for it 100 percent.