Miley Cyrus Rocking Out to Lindsay Lohan's "Rumors" Is the Ultimate Throwback

Talk about an epic throwback. 

Once upon a time, Lindsay Lohanset out to be a singer and released her debut single, aptly titled, "Rumors." The 2004 track came just as the actress had catapulted to superstardom with the help of her lead role in Mean Girls. It's been a long time since the song has been on the airwaves, but a fellow 2000s Disney star gave us the throwback performance we needed to power through this Tuesday: Miley Cyrus rocked out to "Rumors" in her car. 

In a quick clip shared on social media, the newly married star sang along to the chorus with some added hand motions and attitude. 

While it's unclear what sparked the nostalgic music choice, we're here for it 100 percent. 

Naturally, it didn't take long for the quick video to catch everyone's attention. Suddenly, fans flooded in with comments calling for a collaboration between the two Disney alums and hailing the song choice. 

Give the fans what they want, Miley and Lindsay!

As for the track's original songstress, Lohan also gave her stamp of approval.

"Love you!!!" she wrote over the video on her Instagram Story. 

All that's missing is the LiLo

