10 Now-Defunct Celebrity Fashion Lines You'll Have to See to Believe

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner

Kristina Bumphrey/Startraksphoto.com

Aspiring designers are alive and well in Hollywood. 

From Avril Lavigne to Chris Kirkpatrick (yes, the one from 'NSYNC), the early 2000s were especially keen on celebs flexing their design skills. It was rare for these wannabe fashion moguls to pique the interest of consumers for more than a few years at a time, though it's important to note everyone can successfully parlay their stardom into a multi-million dollar fashion empire. 

We're looking at you, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

And speaking of the sororal wonders behind The Row and Elizabeth and James, they too got their start in the industry working with—wait for it—Walmart!

Photos

Flashback Fashion: See the Front Row Stars From 2009 Fashion Week

So in honor of the ongoing fanfare surrounding Fashion Week, we invite you to take a trip down memory lane for even more celebrity fashion lines that didn't quite make it past their debut season. 

Avril Lavigne, Kylie Jenner, Abbey Dawn, celeb fashion lines

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

The pop-punk rocker invited fans to channel their inner "Sk8r Boi" songstress with the launch of Abbey Dawn in 2008. Three years later, none other than Kylie Jenner would make her New York Fashion Week runway debut for Abbey Dawn, modeling some very on-brand fishnet tights, studded plaid heels and a distressed graphic tee. "I was a little nervous," Kylie told E! News at the time. "I'd never done anything like this before. It really took me out of my comfort zone in a good way."

Chris Kirkpatrick, Fuman Skeeto, celeb fashion lines

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Chris Kirkpatrick

FuMan Skeeto was the outrageous brainchild of this 'NSYNC member, who even showed the line during New York Fashion Week in 2001. The collection was described as "urban-inspired women's streetwear with an Asian influence," and despite it getting picked up by high-end retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, fizzled out shortly after its launch. 

Jennifer Lopez, Sweetface, celeb fashion lines

Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Sweetface, which the A-lister brought to life in 2003, encompassed quite a few of Lopez's ventures in the fashion world. Positioned as the high-end contemporary complement to her streetwear-inspired JLO by Jennifer Lopez line, Sweetface was ultimately shuttered in 2009. "I just felt like I never got a fair chance to do it right," she recalled to The New York Times of the failed experience. "And on top of it, I felt like I was trapped in a situation I couldn't get out of, and my name was stamped on things that I didn't believe in

Article continues below

Jeremy Piven, Common, Soji, celeb fashion lines

KMazur/WireImage

Common & Jeremy Piven

In 2007, the rapper enlisted the help of the Entourage star to model his collab with Italian headwear brand La Coppola Storta. Called Soji (reportedly named after Common's neighbor) and priced at upwards of $150 piece, the newsboy caps failed to resonate with even the most hat savvy consumers. 

Mandy Moore, Mblem, celeb fashion lines

Mark Mainz/Getty Images for Mblem by Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore

Long before her This Is Us days, Mandy tried to make it in the fashion world with a line aptly titled Mblem. The singer-actress said she was inspired to design a line of T-shirts that would better equip her tall frame, but ultimately directed her talents elsewhere when the company folded in 2009. 

Beyonce, Tina Knowles, House of Dereon, celeb fashion lines

Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images

Beyoncé & Tina Knowles

The music superstar and her mama paid tribute to Bey's maternal grandmother with House of Deréon, a ready-to-wear fashion line that aimed to capture the "couture, kick and soul" of all three generations of women. Beyoncé modeled several House of Deréon looks onstage and in ad campaigns, even wearing a black and gold number to the 2009 Oscars. Unfortunately in 2012, the duo bid an unofficial farewell to the project all together.

Article continues below

Kanye West, Pastelle, celeb fashion lines

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kanye West

His YEEZY line and Adidas collabs have undoubtedly cemented Ye's place in the fashion world, but in 2008 the rapper teased another little-known project by the name of Pastelle. The royal blue varsity jacket West wore to the 2009 American Music Awards would be one of the only designs to ever see the light of day, because Kanye took a step back from the public eye (and thus his professional endeavors) following that infamous fiasco with Taylor Swift at the VMAs. 

Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen, celeb fashion lines

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Yes, the world-famous twins behind CFDA award-winning label The Row once had their very own collection of apparel for girls ages 4-14 exclusively at Walmart. The eponymous brand tapped into everyone's favorite early 2000s trends (think layered camisoles, cargo pants, headbands galore) and even debuted during Paris Fashion Week in 2004. Très chic!

Lindsay Lohan, 6126, celeb fashion lines

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan

Marilyn Monroe's June 1, 1926 birthday served as the inspiration for LiLo's very own clothing line 6126, which began only with leggings and later expanded to a full apparel collection. In 2011, 6126 tanked and two years later Lohan was sued for $5 million by the clothing manufacturer who alleged her ongoing legal troubles were the reason for the company's demise. 

Article continues below

Heidi Montag, Heidiwood, celeb fashion lines

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Montag

The Hills star put her FIDM education to use when she partnered with clothing retailer Anchor Blue for a collection called Heidiwood. Hubby Spencer Pratt was by Heidi's side when she debuted the line in 2008, but it wasn't brought back for a second iteration.

Ah, the good old days.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ VG , Fashion Week , Style Collective , Style , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Street Style: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Continues to Prove That She's a Master of Style

Rihanna, 2009 Paris Fashion Week

Flashback! See Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell & More Stars at 2009 Fashion Week

Bella Hadid, Milan Fashion Week 2019

Here's Proof Bella Hadid's Fashion Is Fierce AF On and Off the Runway

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Cardi B, Super Bowl, Commercial

Super Bowl 2019 Commercials Preview: Watch Ads Starring Cardi B, Steve Carell and More

Prince Philip

Why Prince Philip Is Still in the Driver's Seat: Inside His Life After Retirement

Family Guy, 20th Anniversary Logo

Major Feuds, Multiple Cancellations and a Near-Death Experience: 20 Secrets About Family Guy You Probably Forgot

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.