Jenny Slate Gets Cozy With Hunky Artist at Sundance Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 6:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenny Slate, Ben Shattuck

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Rand Luxury

Jenny Slate is officially off the market.

The Obvious Child star and the potential love interest made their official debut as a couple at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Monday night. Slate and the lucky guy, who is named Ben Shattuck, were spotted together at the premiere of her new film, The Sunlit Night

A source tells E! News that Jenny and Ben looked "very cozy at The Vulture Spot."

It's been nearly a year since the comedian split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Evans. She and the Captain America star broke up for the second time in March 2018, after dating for nearly two years.

At the time, neither of the celebs spoke about the end of their romance, but earlier interviews shed light on the reason for their split. Jenny previously told New York magazine, "To be quite honest, I didn't think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, 'Oh, you have these feelings for me?', I was looking around like, 'Is this a prank?'"

Photos

2019 Sundance Film Festival: Star Sightings

She added that Chris never made her feel less-than and that he has a "golden-colored" heart. "Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He's really vulnerable, and he's really straightforward," the star said of her ex.

After their first split, Chris simply said their relationship came to an end because of typical issues couples have. "You know, relationships are tricky. There are lot of moving pieces," the actor told USA Today in April 2017. "But I am endlessly grateful for having met her. She will be in my life always." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jenny Slate , Breakups , Couples , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grammy Statuette Statue

Recording Academy Says There's "No Legitimacy" to Leaked Grammy Winners List

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Contestant Caelynn Opens Up About Sexual Assault on Emotional Date

Zac Efron, Sundance Film Festival 2019

Zac Efron Says Lily Collins Made Him "Step Up His Game" in the Ted Bundy Movie

Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Others to Be Subpoenaed Over Fyre Festival Payments

Vanessa Grimaldi, Josh Wolfe

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Becomes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Rumer Willis, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Is Rumer Willis the Lion on The Masked Singer? An Investigation

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.