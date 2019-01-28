Vacay Must-Haves for the It Girl

Winter is fun and all, but can it be summertime again?

We only say this because we kind of miss the sunny weather, shorter days and the vacations somewhere tropical. But now that we're thinking about it, we're tempted to book a one-way ticket to the Bahamas right now. Wherever the nearest warm weather is for you—why not? You deserve a vacay, don't you think? 

Go on, book that ticket and don't forget to pack these cool-girl essentials. Your Instagram feed will thank you.

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

Tularosa Jackie Jumpsuit

BUY IT: $113 at Revolve

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

QUAY AUSTRALIA It's My Way 55mm Sunglasses

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

CHANEL SOLEIL TAN DE CHANEL BRONZING MAKEUP BASE

BUY IT: $50 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

Lovers + Friends Lou Crochet Skirt

BUY IT: $158 at Revolve

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

NIKE Benassi Just Do It Print Sandal

BUY IT: $18 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

COOLA Eco-Lux Body SPF 50 Guava Mango Sunscreen Spray

BUY IT: $36 at Revolve

 

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

BAUBLEBAR Granita Beaded Tassel Earrings

BUY IT: $38 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

BENEFIT COSMETICS Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

BUY IT: $12–$24 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

REFORMATION Crimini Slipdress

BUY IT: $128 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

BOUND BY BOND-EYE The Mara One-Piece Swimsuit

BUY IT: $150 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

MOROCCANOIL® Treatment

BUY IT: $44 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

VANS Classic Slip-On Sneaker

BUY IT: $50 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

FRESH® Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

BUY IT: $24 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

NORDSTROM Joni Circular Raffia Tote

BUY IT: $69 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

UGG® Classic Mini II' Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

BUY IT: $140 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

NORDSTROM LINGERIE 'Moonlight' Short Pajamas

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

CLINIQUE Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm

BUY IT: $19 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

James Read Tan Accelerator

BUY IT: $38 at Revolve

E-Comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

BRIXTON Joanna Straw Hat

BUY IT: $44 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

