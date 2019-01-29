EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Get Flirty While Talking About Dating on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

How cute are these two?!

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev continue their flirty lunch date in an effort to catch up following her breakup with ex-fiancé John Cena.

The newly single WWE star asks the DWTS pro if he's been dating and he replies, "No." "You're around a bunch of hot woman," Nikki says.

"People will DM me constantly," Artem admits.

"Do you get any nudies?" Nikki asks.

"I'm not gonna go there with you," Artem smiles. "I'm not even gonna tell you."

"I think you were in my DMs," a visibly giddy Nikki adds. "Just kidding."

"Oh really?" Artem replies. "I would know that."

"Oh my god, how much hate...I can't even like your photos on Instagram without getting a crazy amount of hate," Nikki says.

Watch

Nikki Bella Reconnects With DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev

"Yeah, breakup sucks," he tells her.

"So no dates?" Nikki asks. 

"We'll see, I don't know," Artem replies.

See Nikki and Artem's flirt-fest in the clip above!

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton, Scotland Visit

Kate Middleton's Tartan Look Is Also One of Meghan Markle's Favorites

Friends Reunion, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres Staged a Surprise Friends Reunion and Her Audience Absolutely Loved It

Jim, Botched 509

You'll Be Saying "Woof" After Hearing Botched Patient Jim's Dog Attack Tale

Vanderpump Rules, WWHL

The Vanderpump Rules Guys Had Their Embarrassing Secrets Revealed on Live TV

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Rocking Out to Lindsay Lohan's "Rumors" Is the Ultimate Throwback

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Correct You If You Mispronounce "Melancholy"

Rihanna, 2009 Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More: See the Front Row Stars at 2009 Fashion Week

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.